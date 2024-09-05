[Maison&Objet] IONPOLIS: “Social Enterprise Innovating for Pure, Accessible Water”. September. 05, 2024 09:31. (mh@itdonga.com). The Korea Institute of Design Promotion (KIDP) participates annually in Maison&Objet Paris, the international fair showcasing "decoration, design, and lifestyle" consumer goods. KIDP's Design Korea Exhibition Hall at the event has served as a steppingstone for small and medium-sized businesses with design excellence to reach broader exposure and market opportunities.

This year, KIDP is participating from September 5 to September 9, joined by Korean design businesses showcasing furniture, stationery, tableware, and more. In collaboration with IT Donga, we are introducing 23 design-driven small and medium enterprises participating in Maison&Objet Design Korea.





Water is essential for sustaining life. It plays a crucial role in regulating body temperature, removing waste, and providing energy. However, the cleanliness of the water is just as important as the quantity. Contaminated water can harm health, whether it is used for drinking, cooking, or washing. People with sensitive skin or internal organs may notice immediate reactions to even slight changes in water quality.



IONPOLIS develops innovative filters to ensure clean water access. Guided by a philosophy of “People, Nature, and a Happy Life,” the company provides a variety of home-use filters, including rust and chlorine removal showerheads, vitamin-enriched showerheads, oral irrigators, wash basin filters, sink filters, and toilet cleaners.



Vitamin C External Shower Filter / Source: IONPOLIS



IONPOLIS has distinguished itself in the filter showerhead market with its flagship product: the Vitamin C External Shower Filter. This filter neutralizes harmful substances in tap water, such as chlorine and lime, converting it from alkaline to neutral. Additionally, it features additives like glycerol, centella asiatica extract, and essential oils, which offer skincare and hydration benefits. Importantly, all additives used are food-grade and safe for the human body.



IONPOLIS has also introduced the Peak:Su Filter Oral Irrigator. This innovative device filters out microplastics and heavy metals from tap water, ensuring a clean rinse for your mouth. Designed to connect directly to the wash basin, it solves common problems with conventional oral irrigators, such as low water pressure and limited tank capacity. It doesn’t require batteries or a power connection, and its sleek, modern design fits seamlessly into any bathroom.



Peak:Su Filter Oral Irrigator / Source: IONPOLIS



In addition, IONPOLIS offers other products, such as the EarlSu Wash Basin Filter, which is useful for washing babies or pets with its two water output modes, and the Sin:Su 3-Color LED 7-Stage Shower Head, which combines high-quality materials and trendy colors to offer both aesthetics and functionality.



HWANG Kyujin, CEO of IONPOLIS, said, “Our products are designed with a focus on both functionality and aesthetics. We prioritize user convenience and put each product through rigorous testing before it’s released.”



IONPOLIS is dedicated to fulfilling its corporate social responsibility (CSR). The company is committed to sustainable management and a better future, having earned certifications as a Standard Workplace for the Disabled and a Social Enterprise. It employs over 20 disabled individuals, aiming to provide quality jobs to marginalized communities. As Hwang Kyujin explained, “To boost employment for the disabled, we perform over 80% of our production manually. Although this slows down the process, our goal is to offer high-quality job opportunities to disabled and other marginalized individuals.”



IONPOLIS is also committed to enhancing quality and protecting the environment. The company has achieved ISO9001 and ISO14001 certifications for quality and environmental management. Additionally, it holds Eco-Label Certification from the Ministry of Environment and the Energy Saving Certificate from California, demonstrating its dedication to environmental stewardship.



Sin:Su 3-Color LED 7-Stage Shower Head / Source: IONPOLIS



IONPOLIS will participate in Maison&Objet with the support of the KIDP. Maison&Objet, the world’s largest lifestyle and design exhibition in Paris.



As Hwang Kyujin stated, “In light of Maison&Objet’s focus, we plan to showcase products that highlight both functionality and design, emphasizing the aesthetic and innovative qualities of IONPOLIS products. Our participation in Maison&Objet aims to boost brand awareness, connect with new business partners, and lay the foundation for our expansion into the global market.”



Hwang Kyujin, CEO of IONPOLIS / Source: IONPOLIS



IONPOLIS plans to continue developing innovative technologies and products to maintain its competitive edge. Hwang Kyujin emphasized, “Our goal is to become a global leader in water-related products and services. At the same time, we will enhance our CSR efforts and run various programs to support local communities.”





Han Manhyuk (mh@itdonga.com)