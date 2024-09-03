[Maison&Objet] PLAY31: “Setting the Standard in Sustainable Play and Educational Content”. September. 03, 2024 17:17. (mh@itdonga.com). The Korea Institute of Design Promotion (KIDP) participates annually in Maison&Objet Paris, the international fair showcasing "decoration, design, and lifestyle" consumer goods. KIDP's Design Korea Exhibition Hall at the event has served as a steppingstone for small and medium-sized businesses with design excellence to reach broader exposure and market opportunities.

This year, KIDP is participating from September 5 to September 9, joined by Korean design businesses showcasing furniture, stationery, tableware, and more. In collaboration with IT Donga, we are introducing 23 design-driven small and medium enterprises participating in Maison&Objet Design Korea.





As global warming and environmental pollution worsen, extreme weather events such as heatwaves, heavy snowfall, and torrential rain are becoming more common worldwide. In response, both governments and businesses are increasingly prioritizing environmental protection, implementing policies and initiatives aimed at ensuring a sustainable future. Environmental education for students is also on the rise, with various programs introduced by governments and local authorities to enhance students' awareness and sensitivity towards environmental issues.



PLAY31 develops play tools and educational content designed to enhance children's awareness and sensitivity toward the environment. Guided by the vision of “Happy Play, Happy Children, Happy Earth!,” PLAY31 aims to make playtime enjoyable while fostering environmental consciousness in children. The “31” in PLAY31 refers to Article 31 of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), which highlights the right of children to play and rest.



A plane made with dodori / Source: PLAY31



More than 70% of PLAY31’s products are made from recycled materials. By upcycling discarded items, the company contributes to a cleaner planet. Beyond just creating products, PLAY31 is dedicated to fostering a sustainable future through its play and educational programs for children."



UM Hyojung, CEO of PLAY31, stated, “Happy play in childhood leads to happy children, and ultimately contributes to a happier world. To safeguard a sustainable and peaceful future for children, we are dedicated to incorporating innovative ideas into our product designs through ongoing research and development.”



Currently, PLAY31 offers the STORii BUILDer Eco-Series and the Dodori Creator Pack. The STORii BUILDer Eco-Series is a three-dimensional environmental education play kit designed to spark children's imaginations. Kids can create their own stories by placing paper figures on hexagonal village boards, turning fairy tales into real-life miniature villages. This hands-on play experience helps children learn about environmental issues and nature. The series includes three distinct environments—Polar Regions, The Ocean & Tidal Flats, and The Amazon & Nature—allowing children to craft stories with various animal and plant characters, thereby enhancing creativity and environmental sensitivity. The STORii BUILDer Eco-Series is made from paper crafted from sugarcane byproducts.



STORii BUILDer Eco-Series / Source: PLAY31



The Dodori Creator Pack is a set of play blocks made from discarded bottle caps. Children can use the colorful plastic caps to create various two-dimensional and three-dimensional artworks, while also learning about the importance of resource recycling. The Dodori system is designed to easily connect with any bottle caps, allowing for open-ended and creative play. Additionally, the Dodori Creator Pack is used in schools to promote resource recycling and encourage creativity among students.



In addition, PLAY31 supports Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives. The company has collaborated on various ESG projects, offering design solutions in partnership with Mercedes-Benz, LOTTE Hotels & Resorts, and Korea's professional football league, K League.



UM Hyojung emphasized, “PLAY31’s products serve both play and educational purposes, enhancing environmental awareness and creativity. We also provide custom product development services tailored to businesses, ensuring that our designs are enjoyable for people of all ages.” Notably, PLAY31 was honored with the Good Design Award in Tokyo, Japan, last year.



Completed images using dodori / Source: PLAY31



PLAY31 will participate in Maison&Objet, one of the world’s top three living exhibitions. Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Maison&Objet features companies from around the globe showcasing a diverse array of products related to interior design, lifestyle, and creativity



At Maison&Objet, PLAY31 seeks to gauge local consumer and buyer reactions, explore collaborations with European institutions focused on environmental issues, and identify opportunities for localizing its products and services.



As Um Hyojung finally remarked, “We aim to become a trailblazing global company in the children’s toy market. By advancing our design and technology, we plan to upcycle more waste materials and introduce fresh, creative play products to the international stage.”





