The era of ‘powered by’ is coming

Electric vehicle fires dominated headlines across the country in August, igniting widespread concern. The alarm was first raised when a fire erupted in a parked Mercedes-Benz electric vehicle in the underground parking lot of an apartment in Cheongna International City, Incheon. CCTV footage of the incident, which showed smoke rising for just a few seconds before the car suddenly burst into flames, was shocking. The fact that the fire occurred while the vehicle was stationary only intensified public fear. Following this incident, the apartment complex where the reporter resides in Seoul established a separate above-ground parking area specifically for electric vehicles. The entire country was thrown into a frenzy over electric vehicle fire prevention measures.



But isn't the fear somewhat excessive? According to the National Fire Agency, the number of fires per 10,000 vehicles last year was 1.9 for internal combustion engine vehicles, compared to 1.3 for electric vehicles. This data shows that fires were more common in internal combustion engine vehicles than in electric ones. However, it's important to remember that electric vehicles have only recently become widespread, so there's still a risk of fires occurring even in newer models.



Between 2021 and 2023, 25.9% of electric vehicle fires occurred while the vehicles were parked. The National Fire Agency does not have comparable statistics for internal combustion engine vehicles. However, considering that 18.5% of internal combustion engine vehicle fires occurred in parking lots, it’s evident that these vehicles can also catch fire without any external impact.



The recent 'electric vehicle phobia' seems excessive and dismissive of ongoing technological advancements. Batteries, though still evolving, have seen significant improvements. For instance, the Battery Management System (BMS), which acts as the brain of the battery, is becoming increasingly sophisticated. The BMS monitors critical battery information, such as voltage and cell temperature, through connected sensors, enabling it to detect abnormalities in advance.



The three major battery companies—LG Energy Solution, Samsung SDI, and SK On—are actively developing all-solid-state batteries, which significantly reduce the risk of fire. Additionally, a domestic research team recently developed technology to commercialize batteries using water as an electrolyte, eliminating fire concerns. These safety measures, along with ongoing technological advancements, should make consumers feel more secure about the safety of electric vehicles in the future.



Until now, consumers have largely chosen electric vehicles based on brand reputation. However, in the future, battery safety is expected to become a crucial factor in purchasing decisions. We're entering the era of "powered by," where people will carefully check the type of battery installed before buying an electric vehicle. To lead in this era, it is essential to showcase overwhelming, cutting-edge technology. America doesn't crash planes without reason; it's done to ensure the utmost safety and reliability.



