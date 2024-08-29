[Maison&Objet] RawBrown: "Pioneering Lifestyle Audio Furniture". August. 29, 2024 13:58. (racingcar@itdonga.com). The Korea Institute of Design Promotion (KIDP) participates annually in Maison&Objet Paris, the international fair showcasing "decoration, design, and lifestyle" consumer goods. KIDP's Design Korea Exhibition Hall at the event has served as a steppingstone for small and medium-sized businesses with design excellence to reach broader exposure and market opportunities.

This year, KIDP is participating from September 5 to September 9, joined by Korean design businesses showcasing furniture, stationery, tableware, and more. In collaboration with IT Donga, we are introducing 23 design-driven small and medium enterprises participating in Maison&Objet Design Korea.





It's hard to imagine life without music. Music soothes the mind, provides relaxation, and inspires motivation. This is why music has been created for thousands of years and why countless people around the world, including in Korea, listen to music using earbuds and audio systems.



RawBrown TS1 / Source: RawBrown



Cho Sungkwan, the CEO of the furniture design company RawBrown, creates furniture that maximizes the utility of music. He designs living room furniture that allows people to comfortably enjoy music at home, and audio furniture that naturally integrates into their lifestyle, enhancing their tastes and individuality.



RawBrown draws inspiration for its furniture from the 1950s Mid-century Modern movement that swept the world. By adding a contemporary perspective to the design aesthetics of that era, RawBrown creates functional yet minimalistic furniture. Of course, the company also ensures that its furniture is crafted with a commitment to quality and craftsmanship, and it has acquired the techniques to enhance the unique traits of natural wood, which is essential for the design.



RawBrown TS21 / Source: RawBrown



When you look at RawBrown's living room and audio furniture, you can feel the lingering influence of the Mid-century Modern movement. Traditionally, living room and audio furniture focused primarily on storage, often resulting in simple racks or spaces with ample storage capacity.



In contrast, RawBrown designs living room and audio furniture with both functional value and the emotional experience of users in mind—especially those who listen to music and maintain a unique lifestyle. The furniture is designed to help users collect multiple items they enjoy, such as LPs and books while blending the natural color of wood with their collections. As a result, RawBrown's furniture stands out in a living space where music softly plays, reflecting and enhancing the user's lifestyle.



RawBrown TS22 / Source: RawBrown



There is a variety of designs available. The storage space of the RawBrown TS1 sideboard is open, naturally displaying turntables and vinyl records, revealing the user's taste. The TS21 sideboard is suitable for those who seriously enjoy music and use equipment like turntables, receivers, and amplifiers. The TS22 sideboard, with its black-and-white color combination, fits into any space. The SS22 sideboard conceals the storage space and vinyl records or books in it but instead showcases a texture in oak tones that exudes a calm and warm feeling.



With furniture that showcases both the nostalgic influence of the Mid-century Modern movement and individual lifestyle, RawBrown has received several prestigious awards, including Good Design at Good Design Korea (2021) and Global Living Goods (2022). The company participated in the Seoul Living Design Fair in 2021 and 2022, connecting with Korean users, and in 2022 and this year, the company is participating in Maison&Objet to introduce itself to global users.



RawBrown SS22 / Source: RawBrown



Maison&Objet is a historic exhibition celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Cho Sungkwan is participating in this exhibition to showcase the living room and audio furniture he has conceived. He aims to gauge how well his furniture, which reflects the legacy of the Mid-century Modern movement and contemporary design sensibilities, will resonate in the advanced European market. He is quietly confident, believing that the value of premium furniture that naturally enhances people's living experiences, including music, will be recognized globally. With this in mind, RawBrown aims to establish itself as a renowned mid-century furniture manufacturer worldwide.



Cho Sungkwan stated, "RawBrown is an audio and living design furniture company with a global goal. We will continue to introduce lifestyle furniture that is loved by both Korean and global consumers, driven by our unique design and competitive quality."



