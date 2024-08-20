Shin Yu-bin’s shoulder rupture may affect upcoming competitions. August. 20, 2024 08:42. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

Table tennis player Shin Yu-bin has been diagnosed with a partial shoulder rupture. On Monday, her management team, GNS, announced that Shin would take a month off to rest due to a micro rupture in her right shoulder, as recommended by her doctor. Shin had reportedly experienced shoulder pain due to inflammation even before the Paris Olympics. Based on how well her shoulder recovers, she will decide whether to participate in future competitions, including the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao and China Smash.



Shin competed in women's singles, team matches, and mixed doubles, reaching the semi-finals in all three and playing a total of 14 matches. She won bronze medals in mixed doubles and the women's team events, becoming the first Korean multi-medalist in a single Olympics in 32 years since Kim Taek-soo and Hyun Jung-hwa achieved the feat at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.



