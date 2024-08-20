N. Korea allegedly sends workers to Russia under the guise of international students. August. 20, 2024 08:39. by Kyu-Jin Shin newjin@donga.com.

Intelligence reports indicate that North Korea is allegedly dispatching workers to Russia under the pretense of sending international students, following the signing of a new treaty to strengthen relations with Russia in June. According to sources, North Korea is utilizing educational exchange programs as a front for sending workers to Russia. These workers are reportedly traveling via the recently resumed North Korea-Russia passenger train service, circumventing sanctions that restrict the issuance of work visas.



The shift in strategy appears to be a response to deteriorating relations between North Korea and China, with China reportedly demanding the return of all North Korean workers currently in the country. This development has led to a significant change in North Korea's approach, with workers now being dispatched to Russia to secure foreign currency. Additionally, recent reports suggest that North Korea has ordered the return of personnel from its trade offices in China, signaling a further deepening of the rift between the two nations.



According to a comprehensive report by The Dong-A Ilbo on Monday, the South Korean intelligence authorities have been closely monitoring these activities. “Russia is reportedly planning to pay wages in rubles through educational institutions,” said Cho Han-beom, a distinguished research fellow at the Institute for Unification Studies. “However, there are indications of disagreements between employers and educational institutions over issues such as fees.”



This situation follows discussions in April between North Korea and Russia to increase the number of North Korean students at Russian educational institutions. Given the difficulty in obtaining work visas due to international sanctions, North Korea appears to be leveraging student visas, which offer longer stays than tourist visas, as a means to “illegally” dispatch workers to Russia.



한국어