Veteran runner Lee Han-gu reaches 100th ultramarathon. August. 16, 2024 07:46. .

Lee Han-gu began running marathons in 2004 after discovering a passion for hiking. He joined the Whimoon High School Marathon Club, a group of high school alumni, and has since made remarkable strides in the world of long-distance running. Now 63, Lee retired from his job and started driving a private taxi two years ago. On July 27, he completed his 500th full marathon (42.195 kilometers) and his 100th ultramarathon (100 kilometers or more) on August 4. Over the past 20 years, he has covered more than 31,000 kilometers in competitive running.



The marathon club meets every second and fourth Saturday at 3 p.m. at either Yeouido Park or Namsan along the Han River in Seoul. Lee, who has developed strong lower-body muscles from his mountain running, is well-acquainted with marathons. He completed his first full marathon in March 2004 with a time of 4 hours 56 minutes, improved to 4 hours 30 minutes later that year, and achieved 3 hours 58 minutes in October 2005. His best time is 3 hours 32 minutes, set at the Seoul Marathon and Dong-A Marathon in March 2012. Since 2005, he has participated in every Dong-A Marathon.



On Saturday, Lee will compete in the 20th Busan Summer Beach Ultramarathon, a 100-kilometer race in Haeundae, Busan, just two weeks after having completed running his 100th 100-kilometer race. He is among the 36 people in Korea who have completed the 100-kilometer distance over 100 times.



“It’s a matter of mindset. I enjoy chatting with my friends and having fun when I run an ultramarathon,” Lee said. “I try to stay relaxed. Finishing the race feels like I’ve shed all the stress from my body, and that’s why I run.”



한국어