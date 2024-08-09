N. Korea hacking groups hack S. Korea defense contractors. August. 09, 2024 07:41. by Kyu-Jin Shin newjin@donga.com.

A subcontractor for a major South Korean defense technology company has been hacked, resulting in the leak of sensitive materials related to the South Korean military's aerial surveillance aircraft. The South Korean government suspects North Korea is behind the breach. The hacked company is responsible for producing operation and maintenance manuals for military equipment, raising concerns that not only technical data related to the Baekdu and Kumgang surveillance aircraft have been compromised, but also their operational and maintenance protocols may have been leaked to North Korea. According to South Korean intelligence sources, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reportedly ordered an intensified effort to secure and enhance the performance of surveillance assets, including surveillance aircraft and military satellites, which are crucial for monitoring South Korea. It appears that North Korea aims to bolster its own surveillance capabilities by stealing technology, while simultaneously seeking to evade detection by South Korean forces.



Several officials from the defense industry and police confirmed on Thursday that investigations are underway into recent hacking attempts targeting other small and medium-sized subsidiaries of major defense companies. “Due to the alleged hacking attempt by a group suspected to be led by North Korea, technical data related to the Baekdu and Kumgang aircraft has been compromised,” said a defense company representative. The police have launched field investigations, including IP tracing, to track down the source of the cyberattacks. There are also concerns that critical technologies, such as specific aircraft components, may have been leaked.



