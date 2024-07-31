CIT's ASE deposition technology has made various achievements at domestic and foreign.. July. 31, 2024 16:40. (mh@itdonga.com). Material technology startup CIT is making various achievements with its own ASE deposition technology. CIT published a ASE technology paper in 'Advanced Materials', a prestigious international journal in the field of material engineering, and won the grand prize at the 'B Start-up Challenge', Busan's largest startup competition. They also attracted 2 billion Won worth of bridge investment in Korea.



CIT business achievements are expected to continue in the future. This is because CIT's ASE deposition technology can be used in various fields such as high-frequency communication equipment, semiconductors, displays, medicine and bio. Currently, CIT is discussing empirical testing and collaboration with several global companies, including telecommunication equipment and medical devices, and is also preparing to expand into the semiconductor field.

PTFE-based FCCL (left) and transparent display prototypes produced by CIT's ASE deposition technology





* ASE deposition technology fuses copper into a single-crystal structure



CIT has ASE deposition technology. ASE deposition technology is a type of molecular bonding technology that combines copper and insulators into a single crystal structure. Since it does not use adhesives, the surface is uniform, and it works stably without falling off even when exposed to heat.



This allows to produce equipment suitable for high-frequency communications above 5G 28GHz. Communication equipment includes ductile copper layer film (FCCL), a film deposited in an insulator of copper. Polyamide (PI) is often used as an insulator. PI-based FCCL performs well for communication below 4G. However, transmitting high-frequency signals over 5G causes a lot of signal loss and is less efficient. As an alternative, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) is attracting attention because transmitting high-frequency signals guarantees low loss and fast speed. The problem is that it is not easy to bond with copper due to the nature of PTFE materials.



CIT succeeded in fusing PTFE and copper evenly using ASE deposition technology. "We got a result of the self-test. The signal loss rate compared to PI-based FCCL decreased by about 10% and efficiency improved by 30%," said Jung Seung, CEO of CIT. And "CIT's PTFE-based FCCL will be able to produce equipment suitable for high-frequency communication higher than 100GHz as well as 5G 28GHz," he said.



CIT is currently building a mass production facility at the Busan Institute and producing a 500x500mm PTFE-based FCCL prototype. This year, they plan to focus on quality inspection and yield improvement, and start full-scale mass production from next year.

CIT demonstrated a transparent display prototype at World IT Show 2024



In addition to high-frequency communication equipment, CIT's ASE deposition technology can be applied to a variety of fields, including semiconductors, displays, medicine and bio. Applying ASE deposition technology to glass (sapphire glass) enables microcircuit implementation on glass substrates for next-generation semiconductor packages. The same goes for transparent displays. CIT demonstrated a transparent display prototype that implemented a 5nm-thick circuit at the World IT Show 2024 Korea in April.



* CIT has achieved various achievements all over the world.



CIT is attracting attention in related industries around the world due to their excellent technology and various uses.



Recently, their ASE deposition technology paper was published in Advanced Materials, a prestigious international journal in the field of material engineering. Advanced Materials is a journal that introduces the latest achievements in research and development of various advanced materials such as chemistry, physics, nanotechnology, and metal. Since only excellent research results that have passed the rigorous screening process are published, it is highly recognized for its reliability, influence, and authority in academia.

CIT's ASE deposition technology paper was published in Advanced Materials



On July 18, in the online edition of Advanced Materials, their paper titled 'Hole-Carrier-Dominant Transport in 2D Single-Crystal Copper' was published. It is a study that reveals the fact that in a thin two-dimensional copper(a copper thin film), a vacancy of electrons (not an electron) becomes a carrier that flows current, and suggested the possibility that copper can even function as a semiconductor.



The CIT team studied using a single-crystal copper thin film made from their ASE deposition technology. Jeong Se-young, CTO of CIT, a professor of optical-Mechatronics engineering at Busan National University, and Lee yu-sil, director of the institute, participated in this team. CIT's ASE deposition technology was also introduced in a paper titled 'Self Oxidation Resistance of Achromatic Copper Surfaces' published in Advanced Materials last October.



In addition, CIT received the grand prize at the 'B Startup Challenge' co-hosted by Busan Metropolitan City, BNK Busan Bank and Busan Munhwa Broadcasting System(MBC) in June. The B Start-up Challenge, which marks its sixth anniversary this year, is Busan's leading start-up investment competition to discover startups with excellent capabilities and promote investment in the region. So far, it has produced 25 award-winning companies and attracted a total of 24 billion Won in follow-up investment.



This year's B Start-up Challenge will select five startups with technical capabilities and growth potential, and provide various follow-up support and investment attraction opportunities, including a total of 300 million Won in equity investment, support for Busan Bank's 'SUM' incubator program, linking Busan 'Slush'D' and 'Fly Asia' startup expo, and support for fostering technology startups in Busan. CIT won the grand prize in the B Start-up Challenge, beating 212 startups. This has attracted 130 million Won in equity investment.

CIT won the grand prize in the 6th B Starup-up Challenge award



CIT also attracted 2 billion Won worth of bridge investment last June. It has been eight months since October 2023 when it attracted a seed investment of 1.1 billion Won from Busan National University Technology Holdings, Korea Technology Finance Corporation, Mirae Holdings LTD, and Smart Study Ventures. Bluepoint Partners and others participated in this investment round, and Mirae Holdings LTD and Smart Study Ventures made follow-up investments.



"The company's value has improved by more than 250% in eight months since the seed investment round," CEO Chung Seung said. "Due to this investment, we have achieved 3.1 billion Won in accumulated investment in just 15 months since we established." CIT was also selected for the TIPS(Tech Incubator Program for Startup) program in October last year and received up to 700 million Won in R&D funds, business linkage support, and overseas marketing.



CIT's business achievements are expected to continue in the future. Previously, CIT signed an MOU with Harvard Medical School's Massachusetts General Hospital on biometrics and medical materials, and participated in the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 held in Barcelona in February to discuss specific collaboration with European medical devices and healthcare companies and global telecommunications equipment companies. CIT will also participate in the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas in January 2025 to showcase ASE deposition technology and various prototypes applying it.

CEO Jung Seung is introducing ASE deposition technology at MWC 2024



"We are currently focusing on FCCL material business for high-speed communication, but we will expand to the semiconductor sector in the near future," said CEO Jung. "We will strengthen cooperation with global leading companies to expand high-tech semiconductor fields such as glass deposition and oxidized semiconductors for next-generation semiconductor packaging." He also said, "We will try to continue our further achievements based on our excellent technology."



by Man-Hyuk, HAN (mh@itdonga.com)

