Kim Si-woo makes British Open history with 238-yard hole-in-one. July. 22, 2024 07:48. by 김정훈 hun@donga.com.

Kim Si-woo set a new record for the longest hole-in-one at the PGA Tour's British Open Championship.



On Sunday, Kim hit a 238-yard hole-in-one on Hole 17 during the tournament's third round at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Kim hit a 3-iron off the tee, and the ball traveled in a straight line, landed in front of the green, and bounded before rolling into the hole.



“When I saw the ball go over the fringe of the green, I thought it must have gone within six meters of the hole, but when I heard people screaming, I realized it was a hole-in-one,” said a jubilant Kim. ”I have had about six hole-in-ones (in official competition), but today was the most memorable and amazing.”



“Hole 17, nicknamed 'The Bunny,' is considered the most challenging hole for players,” said USA Today. “The hole-in-one on what the golf course itself admitted was a ‘tough par-3’ was even more impressive.”



