Korean trot singer Hyeon Cheol passes away

The singer came to Seoul at the age of 24 and released his first album. Five years after his debut, he packed his bags and returned to his hometown, Busan. But he could not bear to turn away from music. He remained nameless for years, but he persevered. “A song needs time to mature. I will wait no matter what,” was his creed.



Korean singer Hyeon Cheol (real name Kang Sang-soo), who dominated the Korean music sector in the 1980s and 1990s with his unique singing style and soft voice, passed away at a hospital in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, on Sunday night. He was 82 years old.



Reportedly, the deceased's health condition deteriorated due to nerve damage during disc surgery four years ago. He recently developed pneumonia and was hospitalized in the intensive care unit for two months. When his family, including his beloved grandchildren, bade him farewell, they played the deceased's favorite song, 'My Heart Like a Star,' close to his ear. “My heart is like a star/I will become a star in the sky and shine forever.”



Hyeon Cheol's first hit number came out 14 years after his debut. He earned fame with the song ‘Thinking of You When I Sit or Stand’ (1982), which he wrote in honor of his wife, who supported him throughout his modest career. He was 40 years old. He hit off with several other numbers, including ‘Love Is a Butterfly’ and ‘My Heart Like the Stars,’ rising to the ranks of leading Korean trot singers with ‘Impossible Flower Love’ released in 1988. Song Dae-gwan, Seol Woon-do, and Tae Jin-ah were called the ‘Four Great Kings’ and led the trot heyday.



He remained down to earth after gaining fame. He was an elder brother who bought drinks and meals for his juniors, always speaking in a homey Gyeongsang dialect. He made small talk with neighbors and often used public transportation, such as the subway. “Hyeon Cheol was caring, most of all. He would cry when I won an award, holding my hand, and I did the same for him. He was the best singer in the trot sector in Korea, and he will be very much missed by the music industry,” said singer Tae Jin-ah.



