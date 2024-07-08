"I killed the President to save the country". July. 08, 2024 07:51. by 이호재 hoho@donga.com.

"I didn't kill the President. I saved this country."



This is what Prime Minister Park Dong-ho (Seol Kyung-gu) says to his secretary after he attempted to assassinate the President. He thus indicated he had no choice but to do the dirty work to protect a country riddled with bribery and corruption.



Earlier, Park Dong-ho had discovered that the President, with whom he had once collaborated closely, had been paid bribes by a chaebol (conglomerate owner). When he tries to expose this, the President mobilizes the investigative agency to intimidate him. Cornered, Park Dong-ho attempts to kill the President. When the President becomes unconscious, Park Dong-ho becomes the acting President. However, Deputy Prime Minister Jung Soo-jin (Kim Hee-ae), who is siding with the chaebol, stands in his way. Will Park Dong-ho be able to reform the political system?



Released on Netflix on June 28, ‘The Whirlwind’ is drawing attention as the first online video service (OTT) drama to feature actor Seol Kyung-gu. Criticizing the corrupt political system without reservation, the drama became Korea's No. 1 TV show (according to FlixPatrol) shortly after its release. Viewers said, "It's creepy like real politics," and "It's refreshing to criticize both conservatives and liberals."



The drama's popularity is due to its realistic portrayal of politicians. In particular, the drama erases the dichotomy of good and evil through a scene in which Park Dong-ho attempts to assassinate the President to fulfill his cause of fighting corruption. "I wanted to portray the process of a person with conviction becoming a monster," Kim Yong-wan, who directed the drama, told reporters on Tuesday last week.



Critics say the way Park Dong-ho races to achieve his goal looks refreshing and exciting. In order to win over Jung Soo-jin, Park Dong-ho uses recordings and blackmail. At first glance, it looks like a 'makjang (drama going way overboard),' but it is also interesting because it reminds us of real-life people. "I didn't intend to evoke a specific person or event, but I think people can come up with different interpretations," says Kim. Actor Seol Kyung-gu said, "Park Dong-ho is a fantasy character who cannot exist in reality." However, the plot's somewhat exaggerated and dramatic direction can be considered a fly in the ointment. Since the drama is about Korean politics, it has not gained notable popularity outside the country.



