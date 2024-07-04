Trump raises $67 million more than Biden in election donations. July. 04, 2024 08:22. by 이기욱 71wook@donga.com.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, whose re-election bid has gained momentum after a dominant performance in the first televised debate and the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision granting him immunity, raised $67 million more than Joe Biden in the second quarter of this year. "(Trump's) cash advantage has offset Biden's," according to the Associated Press, in yet another blow to Biden's campaign, which is on the verge of dropping out of the presidential race after the incumbent President’s disastrous debate performance.



According to the Associated Press and other outlets on Tuesday, Trump's campaign raised $331 million in the second quarter of this year, $67 million more than Biden's $264 million in the same period. In terms of cumulative cash on hand, Trump's campaign has $284.9 million, ahead of Biden's ($240 million).



According to Axios, Trump's campaign has raised more money than Biden's since April, when the first criminal trial against the former President began, as "deep-pocketed" Republicans who hadn't been active supporters of Trump have opened their wallets in earnest.



Democrats are increasingly worried that they could lose to Republicans in November's presidential election and their majority in the Senate elections scheduled on the same day.



한국어