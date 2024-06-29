KCC approves plan for public broadcasting board selections. June. 29, 2024 07:31. by Na-Ri Shin journari@donga.com.

The Korea Communications Commission (KCC) has approved a proposal to select board members for Korea's major broadcasters: KBS, EBS, and the Foundation for Broadcast Culture (FBC), the largest shareholder of MBC. This move comes amidst opposition from the Democratic Party of Korea, which proposed a bill to impeach KCC Chairman Kim Hong-il. The ruling party pushed through the selection process, arguing that the bill aimed to delay the FBC board reshuffle. This has led to a significant clash between Korea's major parties over public broadcaster control, with Chairman Kim considering voluntary resignation before the bill's passage.



The KCC's general meeting on Friday, attended by Chairman Kim and Vice Chairman Sang-in Lee, approved the board appointment plan for the three major public broadcasters. MBC's request to exclude the vice chairman was dismissed as invalid. Kim emphasized that recommending and appointing directors according to current laws is the KCC's basic responsibility as a law enforcement agency. The KCC, committed to its responsibilities, is proceeding with the appointments as scheduled, with the terms for the boards of FBC, KBC, and EBS expiring on August 12, August 31, and September 14, respectively.



Opposition members of the National Assembly's Science, Technology, Information, Broadcasting, and Communications Committee protested at the government complex. They filed a formal report accusing the KCC Chairman and Vice Chairman of abuse of authority and neglect of duties. The Democratic Party plans to submit the impeachment bill, proposed by 187 opposition lawmakers, in the regular session on July 2 and vote on it by July 3 or 4.



The ruling party and its affiliate politicians are considering the voluntary resignation by Chairman Kim in order to prevent him and the KCC from being suspended for performing duties if the bill passes. Sources from the ruling party noted that the voluntary resignation is a possibility, criticizing the opposition party taking the majority of seats is incapacitating the KCC.



