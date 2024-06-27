Gang Dong-won, Yoo Teo join AMPAS. June. 27, 2024 08:09. by Won-Mo Yu onemore@donga.com.

South Korean movie star Gang Dong-won has been invited to the membership of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) that hosts the prestigious Academy Awards.



The organization on Tuesday (local time) unveiled this year’s invitation list of 487 artists and experts including Gang starring in “Broker" and "Peninsula.”



Yoo, who appears in “Past Lives,” was also on the honorable list along with Korean-American actress Greta Lee. Likewise, Celine Song, the film’s director who is Korean-Canadian, was invited to the list of directors and screenwriters. Although her film was not awarded in this year’s Academy Awards, it was nominated for best picture and best screenplay.



Jo Yeong-wook was offered to join the AMPAS in recognition of his music directing job in “Decision to Leave.” If the invitees accept, they will obtain the organization’s membership, thereby eligible to vote on the Oscars.



