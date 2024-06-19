N. Korea-Russia ‘quasi-alliance’ upgraded, dangerous closeness. June. 19, 2024 07:58. by Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com.

The Russian government announced plans for a 'comprehensive strategic partnership agreement' with North Korea following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to North Korea. This agreement falls just short of a full strategic alliance, the highest level of Russian diplomacy. President Putin highlighted joint resistance to sanctions against Russia and North Korea, emphasizing the "construction of an inseparable security structure" between the two nations. This move is seen as an effort to elevate North Korea-Russia relations to the level of a "quasi-alliance" through their shared anti-American stance.



During his two-day visit to Pyongyang, starting Tuesday evening, President Putin wrote in an article for North Korea's Rodong Sinmun, "We will raise bilateral cooperation to a higher level through joint efforts," and stated his commitment to building an "inseparable security structure."



Observers suggest that North Korea, which has been supplying weapons to Russia for the Ukraine war, may have established mechanisms to facilitate more open military technology transactions. This could include North Korea receiving Russia's advanced military technology related to nuclear weapons and missiles. A high-ranking government source noted, “This effectively lays the institutional framework for North Korea to receive cutting-edge military technology from Russia.”



President Putin also mentioned plans to develop a trade and reciprocal payment system independent of Western control. This is interpreted as an attempt by both countries, which face sanctions that exclude them from the global trade-financial payment system due to the Ukraine war and nuclear development, to circumvent Western sanctions, including those from the United States, by implementing a payment system using the Russian ruble.



한국어