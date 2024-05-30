‘Ukraine should be allowed to attack the Russian mainland with Western weapons’. May. 30, 2024 07:40. by Eun-A Cho achim@donga.com.

In Western Europe, which supports Ukraine, calls to allow Ukraine to attack the Russian mainland are growing louder. The idea is that an active response is needed as Russia has recently launched a large-scale offensive and the Russian-Ukrainian war has taken a further turn. Russia, which recently conducted tactical nuclear exercises near the Ukrainian border, issued a threat, saying, “They need to know what they are playing with.”



French President Emmanuel Macron stated on Tuesday that he is in favor of Ukraine attacking Russian territory with weapons supported by the West.” President Macron, who is on a state visit to Germany, held a joint press conference after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz this afternoon, saying, “Russian military bases attacking Ukraine must be allowed to be neutralized,” adding, “Otherwise, how will the Ukrainian people be protected? Are you going to explain that you can do it?” Prime Minister Scholz also expressed his agreement, saying, “Ukraine has all the rights under international law and can express them explicitly.”



Locally, it is believed that it is unlikely that the United States, a 'big hand' in supporting Ukraine, will change its strategy immediately as it sticks to its policy of not allowing attacks on the Russian mainland. However, as several European leaders continue to chime in, the prospect that the tone may change is gaining strength.



The reason these voices have grown louder in Europe is because Russia's territorial occupation has accelerated without hesitation, taking advantage of the gap in U.S. weapons support in a war that has lasted more than two years and three months. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also said in an interview with AFP on May 17, “Russia has an advantage in the war because the weapons provided by the West cannot be used to attack Russian territory.”



