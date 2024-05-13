Disappearance of French departments in Korean universities. May. 13, 2024 07:47. .

The Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), a Chinese state research institute, recently held its first symposium in Paris, France. The purpose was to strengthen bilateral friendship before Chinese President Xi Jinping embarks on a state visit to France to celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Attendees said they were surprised that China would hold such an event in the center of Paris, considering that European countries, including France, have been raising import barriers and accusing China of ‘overcapacity.’



Linguists from both countries organized the symposium in an effort to thaw frosty relations. Many Chinese experts from the National Institute of Oriental Languages and Civilizations (INALCO), who collaborated with CASS for the symposium, were present. They ranged from gray-haired elder scholars to young PhD students in their 30s and 40s. One female scholar, who taught French in Beijing in the 1970s and 1980s, spoke of her fondness for the country, reflecting on the upheaval she witnessed during her presentation. At the same time, another French expert on China expressed a strong desire for exchange, stating, “We are open to cooperation.” They offer constructive advice to the media and government in disputes between France and China.



As I observed this scene, the recent news of the disappearance of foreign language and literature majors, including French, in Korea made me feel even sadder. This is because scholars trained in these programs serve as citizen diplomats to bridge the distance between Korea and Europe. In particular, Duksung Women's University has unprecedentedly decided to eliminate the French and German literature departments simultaneously starting next year. This phenomenon is spreading rapidly. As early as 2009, Dongguk University closed its German literature department. In 2005, Konkuk University merged its German and French literature departments into the Department of EU Culture and Information.



This doesn't mean that scholars in these fields aren't being produced. However, fewer opportunities for students to study them in depth make them more likely to become scarce or disappear compared to other popular disciplines.



These scholars study linguistics and possess in-depth knowledge of every corner of Germany and France. When the Korean government engages in a dispute with either country, it can offer solutions from the perspective of the other nation. Additionally, their understanding of the region is invaluable for companies seeking to enter new markets in the area.



Moreover, significant global issues, such as trade disputes and supply chain crises, are now more complex and intertwined with regional concerns than ever before. Addressing them effectively demands a deeper understanding of diverse regions. Surprisingly, creative solutions often emerge from research in seemingly distant areas. However, domestic academia seems to be resisting this trend. In a recent interview, the president of a private university in Korea confided in me that universities are reevaluating their heavy reliance on English-speaking countries for faculty appointments and academic research, acknowledging the resulting lack of diversity.



Coincidentally, Europe is seeking to enhance exchanges with Korean scholars. The surge of interest in Korean studies spurred by the Korean Wave, coupled with trade frictions with China, has prompted a desire to cultivate experts on Korea as an alternative avenue. The conditions are ripe for such exchanges with Europe. I hope that Korean academia will seize this excellent opportunity to establish closer ties with Europe, fostering a broader perspective and long-term relationships.



한국어