Real Madrid seals record Champions League final appearance. May. 10, 2024 07:40. by 김정훈 기자 hun@donga.com.

Real Madrid, the most decorated team in UEFA Champions League history, is on the brink of claiming its 15th title after a gripping semifinal victory.



In the second leg of the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League semifinal, Real Madrid triumphed 2-1 over Bayern Munich, securing a comeback win that saw them through with a 4-3 aggregate score. This victory marks Real's record-breaking 18th appearance in a Champions League final. The first leg, held on May 1, ended in a 2-2 draw between Real and Bayern. Real Madrid's next challenge in pursuit of the coveted "big ears" trophy will be against Borussia Dortmund. The grand final clash between these two powerhouses will unfold at London's Wembley Stadium on June 2.



The hero of the night for Real was Joselu, nicknamed the "Journeyman," who emerged from the bench in the 36th minute and scored a crucial 88th-minute equalizer just seven minutes after coming on. Joselu's journey in professional football has taken him through various clubs, starting from Real Madrid Castilla to Celta de Vigo in 2009, and later TSG Hoffenheim, Eintracht Frankfurt, Hannover 96 in Germany, and Stoke City and Newcastle in England. Currently on loan from Espanyol since July 2023, Joselu's loan spell is set to expire on July 30. Reflecting on his standout performance, Joselu humbly remarked, “I don’t know anything about being a hero, but I’m very happy. You have always dreamed of this kind of performance, but not even my most beautiful dreams are as big as what happened today.” Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti echoed Joselu's sentiments, describing the victory as "unexplainable and magical."



Meanwhile, Bayern Munich, often referred to as the "Bundesliga giant," saw their season come to a disappointing end after the semifinal defeat. They failed to secure a 12th consecutive Bundesliga title and were knocked out of the DFB-Pokal in the second round. This season marks the first time in 12 years, since the 2011-2012 season, that Bayern Munich has ended a campaign without lifting any major domestic or European trophy. Kim Min-jae, who was subbed on in the 76th minute, played a crucial role for Bayern until injury time.



