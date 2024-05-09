Actor Song Kang-ho’s first drama in 35 years. May. 09, 2024 07:57. by Ji-Sun Choi aurinko@donga.com.

South Korean actor Song Kang-ho appeared on stage at the production presentation held at the Grand Intercontinental Parnas in Seoul, on Wednesday with an unusually nervous expression‎. “I have mixed feelings. I feel nervous but also excited,” he said. I think it’s time to experiment with different things on different channels. Fortunately, the opportunity came very naturally to me.”



The background of the drama ‘Uncle Samsik’ is set in Korea during the chaotic post-war 1960s. It tells the story of elite Kim San (played by actor Byun Yo-han), who desires to create a world where no one goes hungry, and Uncle Sam-sik (Song Kang-ho), who recognizes Kim’s vision and projects his desires into Kim, as they pioneer the world of politics and finance. Uncle Sam-sik (which literally means ‘three meals’) was named so in the hope of providing three meals a day during the raging war.



The drama consists of 16 episodes, which is unusually long in the online video service (OTT) market with six to eight episodes. “The drama is fundamentally different from other trendy OTT dramas, such as genre dramas,” said Song. “I was curious and motivated by the fact that it could be something new and unchartered.”



“People realize their identity when a new era arrives, and they accept it,” said Director and screenwriter Shin Yeon-sik. “That’s why I chose the year 1960, a turning point in Korean history, as the historical backdrop.”



