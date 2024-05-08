Putin to be Russian president until 2030. May. 08, 2024 07:46. by Eun-A Cho achim@donga.com.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (72) held his ‘fifth coronation’ on Tuesday, ruling as President until 2030. On the eve of his inauguration ceremony, which confirmed his 30-year rule, President Putin, who is called a ‘modern-day tsar,’ showed off his power by ordering a tactical nuclear test, assuming France and other countries were enemies.



President Putin took his oath of office at the Andreevsky Hall of the Grand Palace of the Kremlin in Moscow around noon on this day. The inauguration ceremony, which lasted about an hour, boasted splendor. As he entered, the Tchaikovsky March and the Kremlin bell, signaling noon, rang majestically. After taking the oath of office, he gave a speech revealing his aspirations for the new term.



Representatives of the legislative, executive, and judicial departments, recipients of the Hero of Russia Medal, and representatives of major religions attended the inauguration ceremony. The Kremlin views the ceremony as a domestic event and does not invite foreign leaders, but it did invite all heads of diplomatic missions stationed in Russia.



However, some Western diplomatic mission heads showed signs of boycotting attendance. This is because Western countries, which have been at odds with Russia since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, do not acknowledge that this presidential election was fair. Citing sources, Reuters reported that 27 of the European Union (EU) member states will not attend the inauguration ceremony.



