Korean man in 40s killed in police shooting in LA. May. 06, 2024 07:42. by 김윤진 kyj@donga.com.

A 40-year-old Korean man who had bipolar disorder died in a police shooting in Los Angeles, California. Law enforcement officials asserted that the shooting was warranted, citing Yang's alleged attempt to assault them while wielding a knife. However, his family has voiced concerns regarding the potential use of excessive force in the encounter.



According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), at approximately 11 a.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to an apartment in downtown Koreatown in response to an incident involving him. The situation escalated, leading to the police firing shots that resulted in Yang's death. Subsequently, an 11-inch knife was discovered at the scene, and he was pronounced deceased at the location.



At the time, law enforcement officers were dispatched to the scene following a report concerning a violent individual. Upon arrival at the apartment, police stated that upon opening the door, they encountered him standing in the living room brandishing a knife. Allegedly, when he advanced towards the officers, they responded by opening fire.



On the contrary, the grieving family presented a different account, asserting that the incident unfolded while attempting to escort Yang to a medical facility as requested by his parents. Yang had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder accompanied by symptoms of schizophrenia, and professionals deemed him potentially harmful to others. Additionally, an ambulance was en route to transport him to a nearby hospital. His brother informed CBS, "The police confronted Yang without the assistance of medical personnel and resorted to opening fire."



The Los Angeles Korean Association released a statement condemning the incident, saying, "It is utterly incomprehensible that the police fatally shot the victim despite being aware of his plea for treatment." They further declared their intent to demand the release of body camera footage from the responding officers and urged for a comprehensive investigation. Notably, the LAPD is currently under the leadership of Interim Chief Dominic Choi, who assumed the position in March of this year.



