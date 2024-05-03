‘Corp. Chae Special Prosecutor Act’ passed amidst political standoff. May. 03, 2024 07:55. by Sung-Hwi Kang yolo@donga.com.

The 'Corp. Chae Special Prosecutor Act,' aimed at appointing a special prosecutor to investigate the obstruction of the investigation into the death of a Marine Corps member, Corp. Chae, passed the plenary session of the National Assembly on Thursday. Led by the Democratic Party of Korea, the bill has been in discussion for 288 days since Corp. Chae's tragic death during a search operation amid heavy rainfall last year. The ruling People Power Party protested the bill as non-consensual and walked out before the vote. The bill's passage comes amid heightened tensions between the ruling and opposition parties, with the main opposition Democratic Party targeting President Yoon Suk Yeol as a subject of investigation. The Democrats argue that the President's Office should also be investigated, further fueling the standoff.



The bill was fast-tracked by the Democratic Party and automatically submitted to the plenary session on April 2. It received unanimous approval from all 168 present members, except for one vote from Rep. Kim Woong. The People Power Party members left the session before the vote, except for Rep. Kim, who voted in favor.



National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo initially resisted presenting the bill at the plenary session, insisting on an agreement between the ruling and opposition parties. However, after failed negotiations, Kim ultimately sided with the Democratic Party.



The President's Office is contemplating exercising its veto power once the bill is transferred, potentially marking President Yoon's 10th veto since taking office. Concerns within the office are rising, as key members may become investigation targets if the bill is enacted. However, the political burden of vetoing the bill, especially after the ruling party's recent election defeat, adds to President Yoon's dilemma.



