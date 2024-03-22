S. Korea’s U-23 football team secures victory against Thailand. March. 22, 2024 07:38. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

South Korea’s U-23 Olympic football team, led by Hwang Sun-hong, who is temporarily absent due to his duties with the senior national team, clinched a victory against Thailand.



In the first game of the WAFF U-23 Championship at Al Fateh Stadium in Al Mubarraz, Saudi Arabia, South Korea’s U-23 squad secured a 1-0 win over Thailand on Thursday. The decisive goal came from South Korean defender Cho Hyun-taek’s left foot during added time in the first half of the game. This championship, featuring eight participating countries, will see South Korea facing the host nation, Saudi Arabia, in the semifinals on March 24. Saudi Arabia advanced to the semifinals by triumphing over Jordan in a shootout.



Hwang, who coaches the South Korean national football team for the Olympics, is currently serving as the interim coach for the national team in the second round of qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, slated to be held in North, Central American, and Caribbean countries. Consequently, Myung Jae-yong, the head coach of the U-23 national football team, is currently at the helm.



Following this tournament, the U-23 national football team will compete in the U-23 Asian Cup scheduled to commence in Qatar on April 15. This tournament serves as the AFC qualifiers for the men’s football event at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. Sixteen countries will participate, with the top three teams securing qualification for the Olympics in France. South Korea, aiming for its tenth consecutive Olympic appearance, finds itself in Group B alongside Japan, China, and the United Arab Emirates.



