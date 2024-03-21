Pres. Yoon recalls Ambassador Lee and accepts resignation of Hwang. March. 21, 2024 08:04. by 이상헌 기자, 신규진 기자 dapaper@donga.com.

President Yoon Suk Yeol has agreed to the early return of Lee Jong-sup, South Korea’s Ambassador to Australia, who is currently under investigation for alleged interference in the inquiry into the death of a Marine Corps corporal named Chae. Additionally, the president has accepted the resignation of Hwang Sang-moo, the senior presidential secretary for civil and social affairs, following criticism of his controversial remarks that were perceived as threatening towards journalists. These developments come just 21 days before the April 10 general elections. Recognizing the significant challenges posed by the two events, the ruling party has made efforts to mitigate the impact of these challenges, with President Yoon and the ruling People Power Party’s Interim Leader Han Dong-hoon, working to bridge differences. The government and the ruling party are reportedly focusing on minimizing tensions between the president and the interim leader, prioritizing the economic well-being of working-class families as they gear up for the upcoming elections.



On Wednesday, the Presidential Office announced at 6:49 a.m. that President Yoon had accepted Hwang’s resignation. A senior official from the Presidential Office, speaking to The Dong-A Ilbo in a telephone interview, stated that the president made this decision after carefully considering public sentiment and responding to the party's broader concerns. Hwang's resignation came six days after he made controversial remarks during a private meeting with reporters on March 14.



President Yoon also acted upon recommendations from the presidential office staff to recall Ambassador Lee. Lee is expected to return home within the week to attend a meeting of Korean diplomats stationed abroad for defense cooperation. This meeting, scheduled for March 25, will include ambassadors from six key countries where Korea maintains defense relations, namely Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Qatar, Poland, and Australia.



