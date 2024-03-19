The Battle of Guiju. March. 19, 2024 07:31. .

On March 16, 1019, Military Commander Gang Gam-chan's army of Goryeo and So Bae-ap’s army of Khitan clashed in the field near the present-day Gusong in North Pyongan Province of North Korea. It was the final obstacle for the Khitan army. Winning the battles, they could return home safe and sound. From the Goryeo army's point of view, it was a battle destined for annihilation to end the war. If the Goryeo army was defeated or the Khitan army had managed to escape unscathed, the Khitan army would invade Goryeo again. The Goryeo-Khitan War, which began in 993, continued for almost 30 years. Some soldiers followed in their father's footsteps to participate in the war. Countless women lost their husbands, children, and fathers.



Despite the Battle of Guiju being a thrilling victory, there were countless tragedies that could not be prevented. Many became prisoners and were forced to live in Goryeo or Khitan. It is not difficult to imagine that whether they were Goryeo or Khitan, they would have suffered tremendous persecution and oppression from angry residents after they were captured. What happened to the Goryeo people in the Khitan when the victor of the battle of Guiju reached the Khitan?



The people suffered not only from the war, but also from hunger, poverty, and crime. When the war is over, some people befriend the people who had once been their enemy and encounter the commander who fought on the other side. Still, for most people, the memories of pain and anger are not easily erased even after 100 years, passed down for generations.



The lessons taught by war have remained the same throughout human history. If you are strong or possess the ability to retaliate at a more devastating, you will not be attacked by war. To achieve this, one must be prepared to sacrifice and bear economic loss in preparation for war in times of peace. Reducing training out of fear of accidents, driving out military bases due to noise, cutting down on armaments due to war provocation risk, and giving mobile training will lead to war and 100 years of suffering.



