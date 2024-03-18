Pyongyang uses expression‎ 'Hyangdo' for Kim Ju Ae for first time. March. 18, 2024 07:51. by Kyu-Jin Shin newjin@donga.com.

North Korea has used the term ‘Hyangdo, which means ‘leading the way,’ for the first time about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's daughter, Ju Ae. Previously, Pyongyang had called her ‘beloved and honored daughter’ without mentioning her name since she first appeared in November 2022. The use of the expression‎ that has been used for Kim Jong Un for Ju Ae suggests that North Korea could be accelerating an idolization campaign to make her the successor of its leader.



"It seems to be a step-by-step exposure of the expression‎ that implies the successor to its people," a South Korean government source said, adding, "Most of the photos of the greenhouse farm inspection were framed as if Ju Ae was the main character." Intelligence officials also believe that Ju Ae’s public behavior and the level of respectful treatment she receives make her the most likely successor to Kim at this point. Ju Ae even watched an airborne troop drill with binoculars next to Kim in the presence of party officials.



On Saturday, North Korean Central TV showed Kim and Ju Ae traveling to a greenhouse factory in an ‘Aurus,’ a gift from Russian President Vladimir Putin last month. The car carries a license plate with the date of the signing of the armistice (July 27, 1953), which North Korea claims is the anniversary of its war victory. Dubbed the ‘Russian Rolls Royce,’ the Aurus weighs seven tons, is equipped with bulletproof glass and a chemical attack defense system, and is reportedly worth 170 billion won ($12.7 million) per vehicle. While importing expensive vehicles violates UN Security Council sanctions, North Korea has recently been deliberately exposing Kim's personal vehicles, including the Mercedes-Benz Maybach.



