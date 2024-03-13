Donation ceremony for late Kim Ki-beom firefighter scholarship fund. March. 13, 2024 07:52. by 이채완 chaewani@donga.com.

Twenty-six years ago, on a day of heavy rain in October 1998, the late firefighter Kim Ki-beom responded to a report of three missing middle school girls in the Geumho River and initiated a search. Tragically, he, along with the late firefighter Kim Hyeon-cheol and the late fire chief Lee Kuk-hee, who was dispatched with him, was swept away by the torrent caused by heavy rain and couldn't return to his family.



Kim Gyeong-soo (83), the father who lost his only son, firefighter Kim Ki-beom, in this incident, recently wrote a letter to the National Fire Agency expressing his desire to establish a scholarship in his son's name. He intends to use the 500 million won he has saved throughout his life to provide scholarships for the children of individuals recognized for their national merit. This amount includes the bereaved family pension that Kim received for his death in the line of duty.



In line with Mr. Kim's wishes, who lost his firefighter son, the 'Firefighting Hero Kim Ki-beom Scholarship Fund Donation Ceremony' took place at Gangbuk Fire Station in Daegu on the morning of Tuesday. During the event, Mr. Kim expressed, “I still vividly remember the day my son passed the firefighter exam. I've spent my entire life missing him and wanting him to be remembered forever. Now that a scholarship has been established in my son’s name, I couldn't ask for anything more.”



As per Mr. Kim's requests, the scholarship fund entrusted to him will be annually provided as scholarships to the children of firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty and descendants of individuals recognized for national merit. In recognition of his commitment, the Daegu Fire Department appointed Mr. Kim as an honorary firefighter.



