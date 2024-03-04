[April election] Lee, Won to confront in Gyeyang-eul. March. 04, 2024 08:09. by 인천=윤다빈, 인천=조권형 empty@donga.com.

At around 9 a.m. on Sunday, the day after the so-called "Myung-Ryong Battle” began in Gyeyang-eul, Incheon, a vehicle carrying main opposition Democratic Party of Korea Chairman Lee Jae-myung arrived in front of Bakchondong Catholic Church where the ruling People Power Party candidate Won Hee-ryong, the former land minister, had greeted voters. Won kept his eyes fixed on Lee all the way he got out of the car and came closer. Indeed, there was an ongoing war of nerves while shaking hands and wearing smiley faces. The battle seemed never-ending throughout the day every time they encountered going around various places in the competing district. The day earlier, the DP picked its chairman for a single nomination in the district in question.



Lee, who had won the 2022 by-election in Gyeyang-eul, launched his election journey on Sunday while getting his campaign fully ready to defend against the competitor. One of his election strategies is to take advantage of his current position as the opposition party's leader, who is likely to garner media attention to win over the hearts of the district's voters. Lee plans to push forward with region-targeted, practical pledges for the designation of Gyeyang Techno Valley as a cutting-edge industrial complex and the expansion of wide-area railway systems, putting aside controversial promises such as the relocation plan of Gimpo International Airport, which he had argued for in the by-election two years ago. "We have the upper hand in this district. That is why we expect to win the election by a larger margin than in the last by-election (10.49 percentage points),” Lee’s campaign said. “I wish I had more time to look around and meet local residents in person.”



Won has been actively on the offensive since he was chosen as the ruling party's single nomination running for this district on Feb. 15. A large-scale placard writing, "Won Hee-ryong can make it,” was set up outside of his campaign office around Gyesan Station. Won, the first minister of land, infrastructure, and transport in the Yoon administration, pledged to extend Subway Lines 2 and 9. Former football star Lee Chun-soo has accompanied him on his campaign trail. The candidate told The Dong-A Ilbo that the changes in voters’ opinions are palpable every day, adding that he will surely melt down the voters’ frozen hearts and win the election. As some citizens have given him the cold shoulder on the street, he tries hard to make his way through the district in strong support of the main opposition party.



