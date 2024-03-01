Zuckerberg meets with Pres. Yoon to discuss chips cooperation. March. 01, 2024 07:25. by 이상헌 기자 dapaper@donga.com.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, met with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday, expressing an intention to reduce dependence on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and expand cooperation with Samsung.



During the 30-minute discussion with President Yoon at the Blue House in Yongsan on the same day, Zuckerberg said, "Given Samsung's significant presence as a giant foundry in the global economy, this aspect can be an important point in cooperation with Samsung." A senior presidential official relayed that Zuckerberg discussed the issue of relying on TSMC, especially during the current highly vulnerable and volatile period. During a segment where Zuckerberg explained the international situation, it was reported that attendees were surprised by his direct use of the word "volatile," indicating an intention to reduce reliance on TSMC in light of the risks posed by the competition between the U.S. and China in supply chains and the instability in transatlantic relations.



"Government support is being provided to create an ecosystem where Samsung Electronics can invest in AI and system semiconductors," President Yoon said, emphasizing cooperation in building the metaverse ecosystem. "Korean industries are ready to actively support what Meta imagines and designs." A senior presidential official explained the dialogue between President Yoon and CEO Zuckerberg as aiming to stabilize the current heavy dependence on TSMC from Meta's perspective amidst the current geopolitical situation.



