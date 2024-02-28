Anthony Kim returns to the field in 12 years. February. 28, 2024 07:45. by Heon-Jae Lee uni@donga.com.

The golf world is excited about the return of a 'golf genius' to the field, who has not been seen for over 10 years. The protagonist is Anthony Kim, a Korean-American golfer who left a stronger impression than anyone else even during his short career as a professional player.



LIV Golf Commissioner Greg Norman (Australia) posted a video of Anthony Kim swinging, with his silhouette, on his social media on Tuesday, announcing his return to the field. “As the Commissioner of LIV Golf, I am honored to allow such a talented star to be reborn,” said Norman. “I welcome him to the LIV Golf family. The golf world has been waiting for you for a long time.”



Anthony Kim burst onto the PGA Tour scene like a comet in 2006. He gained recognition by tying for second place at the Valero Texas Open, where he competed as an invited player that year. In June 2008, he secured his first PGA Tour victory at the Wachovia Championship, followed by another triumph a month later at the AT&T National. In April 2010, Kim clinched his third title at the Shell Houston Open.



Anthony Kim was regarded as a player comparable to the 'Emperor of Golf' Tiger Woods, known for his energetic playing style and ceremonies. He achieved a remarkable feat by capturing 11 birdies, the most ever in a single round, during the second round of the Masters in 2010—a record that remains unbroken to this day. However, he abruptly disappeared from the golf world after undergoing Achilles tendon surgery in 2012 at the age of 27. Following his retirement, Kim faced a series of health challenges, undergoing six or seven surgeries on his shoulder rotators, back, hands, and other areas, as revealed in a statement to The Associated Press in 2015.



한국어