Men's table tennis team advances to World Championships semifinals

Korean men's table tennis has advanced to the World Championships semifinals, securing a medal for the fourth consecutive time. Korea will now compete against the formidable Chinese team in a bid to secure a spot in the finals.



In the men's team quarterfinals of the 2024 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Championships held at BEXCO, Busan on Friday, Korea triumphed over Denmark with a 3-1 match score. Korea secured a bronze medal through this victory, marking the fourth consecutive podium finish at the World Championships. While this competition doesn't feature a distinct third-place match, both countries that fall in the semifinals receive bronze medals.



On Saturday, Korea will match against the reigning world champions, China, in the men's team semifinals. The last time Korean men's table tennis reached the finals of a team event at the World Championships was in Guangzhou in 2008, clinching second place. China, embarking on its quest for an unprecedented 11th consecutive championship, is an undeniable powerhouse in the sport. With the top five singles players in the world hailing from China, including the formidable world No. 1, Fan Zhendong, their dominance has endured for over two decades since the 2001 Games.



In last year's Hangzhou Asian Games, Korea suffered a decisive defeat to China in the men's team finals, with a match score of 0-3. The defeat was so comprehensive that Lim Jong-hoon could only manage to secure one set against China's Wang Chu-qin. Despite being ranked 5th in the world in the men's team event, Korea is resolute in its determination to confront China's formidable 'Great Wall' at this World Championships, buoyed by the fervent support of its home fans.



