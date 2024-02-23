‘Messages of support had reduced me to tears,’ says King Charles. February. 23, 2024 07:48. by 김보라기자 purple@donga.com.

King Charles of the U.K. made his first public appearance since he revealed that he was battling cancer on February 5. Buckingham Palace shared the pictures and videos of a Wednesday meeting between the king and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the palace in London.’



The Wednesday meeting is a traditional event of Buckingham Palace where its king and prime minister meet at the palace to discuss domestic and foreign affairs every Wednesday. Since King Charles revealed his cancer, the meetings on February 7 and 14 took place over the phone. While the Wednesday meeting is typically a closed event, Buckingham Palace publicly shared the latest meeting given people’s interest.



When Prime Minister Sunak said, “We're all behind you. The country's behind you,” in the video, the king replied, “I've had so many wonderful messages and cards. It's reduced me to tears most of the time.” “I hear there's been a lot more attention and interest on those main, wonderful cancer charities, many of which I've been a patron for years,” he added. “Photographs and footage of the first minute of the Buckingham Palace audience show the King appearing to be in good health if a little croaky-voiced,” the British daily newspaper The Telegraph reported.



한국어