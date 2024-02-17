'Samsung Biologics should aim higher performance,' says Lee Jae-yong. February. 17, 2024 07:37. by 변종국 기자 bjk@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong visited the Incheon plant of Samsung Biologics, which recorded the highest performance in its history last year, and said the company should break through the limitations and aim higher.



According to Samsung Electronics on Friday, Lee inspected Samsung Biologics’ Plant 5, which is under construction to be completed next year, and Plant 4, which is in operation, on the same day. Samsung Biologics recorded the highest performance in its history last year, with consolidated annual sales of 3.7 trillion won, operating profits of 1.1 trillion won, and the winning of a 3.5-trillion-won project. This is the first time that a South Korean bio company earned an annual operating profit of over one trillion won. “We should not be complacent with the current performance but make bolder challenges, aiming for higher goals to move forward,” the chairman emphasized.



Samsung Biologics plans to accelerate its business diversification by beginning the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) in full force. ADCs is a next-generation chemotherapy technology in which drugs that kill cancer cells are attached to antibodies to remove only cancer cells while minimizing damage to other cells.



한국어