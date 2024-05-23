How to attract more foreign patients. May. 23, 2024 07:52. .

Last year, the number of foreign patients visiting Korea for medical treatment soared past 600,000, a remarkable achievement that surpassed the pre-COVID-19 peak by over 100,000. These patients, a testament to the global recognition of our medical expertise, came primarily from Japan (180,000), China (110,000), and the United States (70,000), with over 90,000 from emerging markets such as Vietnam and Thailand. The economic impact of this influx is estimated at a staggering 7 trillion won, with approximately 60,000 jobs created, underscoring the strength and resilience of our medical industry.



Why are so many choosing Korea for treatment? The answer is simple: advanced medical technology at affordable costs. Korean doctors are globally recognized for their expertise in serious illnesses including cancer and liver transplantation, as well as in elective procedures such as LASIK and implants. Additionally, the popularity of K-pop and K-drama has boosted interest in Korean plastic surgery. The country's COVID-19 response, including innovative drive-through testing, enhanced its medical brand. However, sustaining this trend is not guaranteed. The number of Chinese patients peaked at over 160,000 in 2019 and dropped by about 30% last year. Similarly, Russian patient numbers have halved. Economic, diplomatic, security, or fashion trends could cause demand to plummet, with strong competitors such as Singapore and Thailand posing significant challenges that we must address.



To attract more foreign patients, we need to address some key issues. First, our visa policies need to be more accommodating. Currently, foreign patients enter Korea with a medical tourist visa (90 days) or a medical treatment visa (1 year). However, many patients and their guardians from developing countries find the visa issuance process complex and restrictive. We could learn from Thailand's example, which introduced a visa last year, allowing up to three immediate family members to stay for up to one year, attracting more medical tourists. By implementing similar measures, we can make it easier for foreign patients to choose Korea for their medical treatment.



Furthermore, Korea should shift its focus from dermatology and plastic surgery to serious diseases. While the demand for cosmetic surgery fluctuates and is available in many countries, high-level surgeries require consistent skill, making Korea a preferred destination for severe cases, similar to the United States and Germany. Specializing in globally competitive fields like infertility treatment, especially as late marriages increase worldwide, could also maintain Korea's edge. Other challenges include enabling non-face-to-face treatment, restoring the medical tourism ecosystem, securing professional interpreters, and regional specialization.



Foreign patients do not come to Korea solely for the quality of treatment. It's also crucial to cater to the dietary needs of Muslim patients who follow Halal. In addition to high-quality treatment, holistic care matters. Last year, many foreign patients sought integrated internal medicine (90,000), health checkups (50,000), integrated oriental medicine (18,000), and dentistry (15,000). These are encouraging figures, and it is time to prepare more thoroughly to seize this valuable opportunity.



