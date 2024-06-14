Russian nuclear-powered submarine and warships arrive in Cuba. June. 14, 2024 08:30. by 이지윤 기자 asap@donga.com.

A Russian fleet equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles has arrived in Havana, Cuba, fueling tensions just off the coast of the United States. In response, the U.S. Navy has dispatched destroyers and patrol aircraft to monitor the Russian presence. Havana is only about 100 miles from Key West, Florida.



According to Reuters, the Russian fleet - consisting of the frigate Admiral Gorshkov, the nuclear-powered submarine Kazan, the tanker Kashin, and a tugboat - is scheduled to stay in Havana Harbor from Wednesday to next Monday. On Wednesday, Havana's famous Malecón seawall was crowded with citizens eager to see the Russian ships.



“Our warships docked in Cuba after conducting precision strike exercises on targets more than 600 kilometers away in the Atlantic,” the Russian Ministry of Defense announced, releasing a video of military drills. The British daily Guardian described the situation as an“unusual deployment of the Russian military so close to the U.S. overlapped with Biden’s visit to the G7 leaders summit in Italy.”



In response, the U.S. Navy has reportedly sent destroyers and patrol aircraft to the southern waters. According to The Times, four U.S. Navy ships are monitoring the Kazan submarine, while U.S. destroyers and patrol vessels are shadowing the missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov. The Miami Herald, citing a source from U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM), reported that the U.S. has deployed a nuclear-powered cruiser, two destroyers, and anti-submarine patrol aircraft to the area.



