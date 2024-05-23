Pop opera singer Lim Hyung-joo wins Camellia Medal. May. 23, 2024 07:52. by 이지윤 기자 leemail@donga.com.

Pop opera tenor Lim Hyung-joo will receive the Camellia Medal of the National Order of Merit. He will be the youngest recipient in history.



According to his agency, DGNCom, Lim will receive the Camellia Medal of the National Order of Merit at the opening ceremony of the 20th Korea Youth Fair at the Culture and Arts Center of the National Youth Center in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province on Thursday. He is being recognized for his consistent efforts in cultural education and donation activities for youth. The National Order of Merit is awarded in various fields to those who have contributed to the welfare of the people and national development.



Lim has continued social contribution activities for 25 years since his debut in 1998. At the time of his debut album release, he partnered with the Korean Committee for UNICEF to produce a campaign music video for children in need around the world. Since then, he has provided tickets to his concerts to underprivileged children and teenagers and served as the general artistic director of the Dream Kids Orchestra in Namyangju without receiving compensation. He also served as a goodwill ambassador for international charity organizations for more than 20 years. In 2015, he received a presidential citation.



“I am overwhelmed. I feel that I am receiving this honor on behalf of others, and I will continue to do more sharing activities,” Lim said.



