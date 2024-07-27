Independence activist Na Seok-ju's letters released to public. July. 27, 2024 07:16. by 사지원 기자 4g1@donga.com.

"I would rather return to my homeland and do something worthwhile without expecting much than die hungry or frozen here in China after wandering aimlessly."



This is an excerpt from a letter written by Na Seok-ju (1892-1926) to his comrade Lee Seung-chun (real name Lee Hwa-ik, 1900-1978). Na expressed his resolve to return home and dedicate himself to the independence movement after many years of struggling in China while fighting for independence. True to his word, on December 28 of the following year, Na threw bombs at the Oriental Development Company and Joseon Siksan Bank in Gyeongseong (now Seoul), both symbols of Japanese colonial economic exploitation, before taking his own life to avoid capture.



The National Museum of Korea unveiled these letters on Friday during the exhibition titled " The Unquenchable Flame Towards Independence: Na Seok-ju" in commemoration of the 79th anniversary of National Liberation Day. The exhibition features seven letters, including two letters from Na to Kim Gu (1876-1949), four to Lee Seung-chun, and one to Hwang Hae-gwan (real name Hwang Ik-su, 1887-date of death unknown). This is the first time these letters have been made public.



In his letter to Kim Gu, dated July 28, 1925, Na stated that the bomb was ready, but he still needed several hundred won to complete his preparations. He detailed his bombing plan and earnestly requested continued support until he achieved his mission. Other letters report the purchase of bombs and guns, his efforts to secure a boat to return home, and the financial difficulties he faced. The exhibition runs until October 9.



한국어