KCC chair-nominee faces contentious confirmation hearing. July. 26, 2024 07:46. by 윤다빈 기자, 이호재 기자 empty@donga.com.

In a confirmation hearing for Lee Jin-sook, nominee for chairperson of the Korea Communications Commission, held on Thursday at the National Assembly's Science, ICT, Broadcasting, and Communications Committee, remarks of personal attacks ensued, such as “Korea’s Goebbels” and “How old is the nominee?”



Lawmakers from the Democratic Party of Korea accused Lee of having installed “TrojanCut,” a surveillance program on employees, during her tenure as an executive at MBC amidst a strike. In response, Lee explained that it was an intranet hacking incident, not surveillance, raising a prepared photograph as evidence. Democratic Party committee chair Choi Min-hee rebuked Lee, saying, “Put that down. Are you protesting with placards? Doing that will only worsen public opinion against you.” Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Hyun asked, “Are you putting on a show instead of submitting the requested documents?”



Lawmakers from the People Power Party defended Lee, suggesting her unfamiliarity with the hearing process was due to it being her first. Chair Choi retorted, “Are you saying she doesn’t know because it’s her first time? How old is the nominee?” Lee responded, “That’s private information so that I won’t disclose it.”



When Chair Choi further pressed, saying, “Have you seen a nominee mock the committee like a joke holding placards?” Lee countered, “I had no intention of mocking. These are materials related to my statements, not placards.” As the confrontation continued, People Power Party lawmakers protested, prompting Chair Choi to admonish towards the ruling party members, saying, “Behave yourselves. The President's Office is watching you.”



The clash also extended to Democratic Party lawmaker Chung Dong-young, a former MBC reporter, and Lee. Chung warned, “You could become Korea’s 'Goebbels.' Reflect carefully to protect your honor.” Lee fought back, stating, “It is regrettable that you used the term 'Goebbels' to describe me.



