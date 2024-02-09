A Korean-American is appointed as interim chief of LAPD. February. 09, 2024 07:35. asap@donga.com.

Dominic H. Choi, a Korean-American, has been appointed as the Los Angeles Police Department's (LAPD) interim chief, marking the first time an Asian American has led the LAPD since its establishment in 1869. Choi was unanimously appointed by the Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners. The LAPD, where over 10,000 police officers and staff are working, is the U.S.’s largest municipal police department, following the New York Police Department (NYPD).



Choi said he intends to focus on officer morale and wellness and that the department will be committed to preparing for the response to calls involving mental illness and homelessness and handling mass protests. “I am very happy to be the first Korean American interim chief, and I proudly represent the community,” Choi said. “But to be clear, my role is to represent all communities within the city.”



Choi will be the interim chief only until mid-summer, following former LAPD Chief Michel Moore’s retirement amid the controversy over police violence against civilians. By accepting the interim role, Choi will not run for permanent chief of LAPD. “I am satisfied with the role I have taken,” he said. “I love the job.”



Choi was born in Los Angeles after his parents immigrated to the U.S. and joined the LAPD in 1995 after graduating from USC, following a two-year work at an accounting firm. He served in various police departments in California and distinguished himself in 2001 when he worked as a detective specializing in gang crimes at the Harbor Police Department.



