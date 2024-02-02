Director Matthew Vaughn returns with new spy movie 'Argylle'. February. 02, 2024 07:23. by Ji-Sun Choi aurinko@donga.com.

Director Matthew Vaughn (53, pictured) of the hit movie Kingsman series, particularly well-known for its signature line “Manners maketh man,” returns with a new spy thriller "Argylle," aiming to captivate audiences with its lively action and spirited storytelling, just like his previous works.



During a virtual press conference held on Thursday, Vaughn expressed his deep regret for not being able to join the actors who visited Korea last month. Initially scheduled to visit Korea himself, he had to cancel his trip due to health reasons just before departure. The Kingsman series received exceptional love in Korea. The first installment, "Kingsman: The Secret Service" (2014), attracted 6.12 million viewers, while the second, "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" (2017), was watched by 4.94 million.



Thanks to the chemistry between Vaughn and the Korean audience, "Argylle" held its global premiere with a screening in Korea on Jan. 18. "Although Korea is far away, it feels like home. Korean audiences showed surprising love and support for the Kingsman series,” he said. “I felt that if there is an audience in any country that can send love and passion to this film, it would be the Korean audience. Personally, as someone who loves Korean films and culture, seeing the reception of my films made me hold Korea dearer in my heart."



"I'm addicted to spy films. While we can't all be Superman or Spiderman, we can be spies. That's why spy thrillers continue to be loved," Vaughn said, discussing his return to the spy genre with "Argylle.” "This film will exceed any expectations. It will be an amazing and enjoyable movie that will make you smile when you leave the theater."



