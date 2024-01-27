LeBron James makes history with 20 consecutive All-Star selections. January. 27, 2024 07:52. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

LeBron James of the LA Lakers has become the first player in NBA history to be named to the All-Star team 20 times.



Following the release of the 2023-2024 All-Star fan vote tally by the NBA Secretariat on Friday, James received 5,098,872 votes and was ranked first in the Western Conference (second overall). Consequently, James has been eligible to participate in the All-Star Game for 20 consecutive years since the 2004-2005 season, his second year in the NBA.



Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks has secured first place in the Eastern Conference and overall first place in this season's All-Star fan voting. Antetokounmpo was selected as an All-Star for the 8th time, garnering 5,427,874 votes, approximately 330,000 more than James. Following last season, the two players will serve as captains of the East and West teams during the All-Star Game, which will be held at Indiana's home stadium on Feb. 19.



