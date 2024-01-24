AI fake content poses real threat to U.S. presidential election. January. 24, 2024 07:47. weappon@donga.com.

The State of New Hampshire initiated an investigation into the distribution of a robocall ahead of its primary election on Tuesday, wherein artificial intelligence mimicked U.S. President Joe Biden's voice to dissuade state voters from participating. New Hampshire, the second state to hold U.S. Republican presidential primaries, faced a notable instance of fake information and disinformation employing AI - a growing threat to democracy, as many have warned. This investigation is the initial response to combat the spread of deceptive AI-generated content since the commencement of the primaries.



The New Hampshire Attorney General's office launched an investigation following reports of an automated phone message impersonating President Biden, which was suspected to be artificially generated. The office said that this illicit attempt to disrupt and suppress voting prompted the inquiry. CNN reported that the message reached up to 25,000 voters.



The origin and motive behind the message remain unclear. President Biden condemned the dissemination, labeling it an unacceptable spread of misinformation. The Trump campaign said it had nothing to do with the recording."



