Vatican's top expert on AI advises on AI ethics. January. 22, 2024 07:53.

“I am more worried about the natural stupidity of using artificial intelligence rather than being abused,” said Paolo Benanti (age 50, photo), Franciscan friar and AI advisor to the Pope and Italian government, who advises on AI ethical strategies to political and business leaders of the world.



The Italian presbyter attended a meeting between Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Microsoft founder Bill Gates on Thursday to advise on AI-related subjects. He also attended a meeting at the Vatican between the Pope and Microsoft President Brad Smith that focused on how AI could help or hurt humanity.



According to The Associated Press and The Times on Friday, he replied that he was more worried about natural stupidity than artificial intelligence when asked how to respond to AI “playing God” or abusing AI negatively impacting humans.



Paolo Benanti also opposed excessive regulation, claiming the immense benefits of AI on innovation, including public health services. “It is a problem not of using (AI) but it is a problem of governance. And here is where ethics come in — finding the right level of use inside a social context,” the Vatican expert said.



Benanti also expressed concern about the risks of AI increasing polarization across the world. He noted that low-wage workers feed much of the data that informs AI, many in developing countries entrenched in a history of colonialism and an exploited workforce. “My religious calling led me to focus on AI victims, such as those being misled and losing their jobs,” he said.



