Illegal public opinion poll for 22nd general elections is charged a fine. January. 20, 2024 07:48. by Jun-Il Kim jikim@donga.com.

The National Election Survey Deliberation Commission under the National Election Commission of South Korea charged fines to survey companies that recruited respondents from the family members and friends of the companies' employees and distorted the survey results. This is the first time fines were charged during the 22nd general elections among the concerns that public opinion polls with poor quality are distorting peoples’ opinions.



The National Election Survey Deliberation Commission announced on Friday that a public opinion survey company A, which conducted surveys on the approval rating of parties and national agendas with regards to the 22nd presidential election in October 2023, was identified for its violations of public opinion survey standards and fined for 30 million won. According to the commission, it was reported that Company A conducted surveys utilizing randomized virtual numbers provided by telecommunication providers based on the users’ region, age, and gender, which were later replaced by mobile phone numbers of their families and friends. The wrongdoing was undertaken as the target number of respondents was not met. “About one to two percent of all respondents were family members or acquaintances,” said a National Election Survey Deliberation Commission member. “The survey results were distorted as the responses regarding ages and supporting parties were falsely input.”



The National Election Commission identified potential nominees for elections and public opinion poll companies that conducted advance election campaigns under the mask of public opinion surveys for the elections. The National Election Survey Deliberation Commission of North Jeolla Province discovered that candidate B, planning to run for by-elections in the first half of this year, conducted an awareness survey in conspiracy with Company C and filed a complaint with the prosecution. It is believed that Candidate B engaged in premature electioneering to promote himself.



“As public opinion polls related to elections are taking place more frequently, the monitoring and the deliberations and investigations of the violations will be further strengthened,” said a commission member. “In particular, before a ballot within a party, violations that instruct, recommend, and encourage false responses on gender and age will face strict punishment.”



한국어