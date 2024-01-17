Kim Jong Un calls for removal of unification concept. January. 17, 2024 07:36. .

In a speech to the Supreme People’s Assembly, North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un called for a change of its constitution, ordering to delete phrases like “independence, peaceful unification, and national solidarity, and defining South Korea as the “number one hostile state” and “invariable principal enemy.” He ordered that in the event of war, North Korea could fully occupy, suppress, and reclaim the Republic of Korea and incorporate it into the North. Kim also urged to destroy a symbolic structure constructed by his father and grandfather in an apparent move to denounce and upend decades of North Korean policy towards the South. “We should completely eliminate such concepts as ‘reunification,’ ‘reconciliation,’ and ‘fellow countrymen’ from the national history of our Republic,” Kim said.



Since Kim defined inter-Korean relations as “hostile two countries” at the end of last year, he appears to be resolute in his determination to firmly sever its ties with the South by amending the constitution. Pyongyang launched a series of provocations from the outset of the new year, including the firing of artillery and ICBM, and has set in motion a shift in policies, ideologies, and history toward South Korea. After severing channels of dialogue with the South, Kim is breaking the legacy set by his predecessors, ordering the removal of the “Monument to the Three Charters for National Reunification,” which was established by his grandfather Kim Il Sung, and the “Arch of Reunification” by his father, Kim Jong Il.



Kim Jong Un’s apparent shift in South Korea policy seems to stem from the confidence gained through nuclear armament, posing potential threats to both South Korea and the United States. Additionally, North Korea’s strategic engagement in weapons trade with Russia during the New Cold War has likely fueled Kim’s determination. The timing of this transition appears calculated, coinciding with South Korea’s upcoming general elections in April and the U.S. presidential election in November. However, beneath this geopolitical maneuvering lies a palpable sense of regime insecurity. Redirecting internal attention outward serves as an effective strategy for the authoritarian regime to quell the dissatisfaction among its populace.



The North Korean leader’s endeavor to eliminate concepts such as “reunification” and “same national background” draws parallels to East Germany’s ill-fated attempt to solidify its separation from West Germany by rejecting the notion of a unified nation. In the 1970s, East Germany amended its constitution, defining itself as an “independent socialist nation” while treating West Germany as a “foreign state.” This included refraining from using the term “Deutschland” and omitting lyrics aspiring the reunification from its national anthem. In contrast, West Germany steadfastly adhered to the “One Germany” principle and actively pursued reunification. The eventual outcome of this ideological competition is a lesson learned by the entire world.



한국어