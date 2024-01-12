Israel-Hamas war enters 100th day. January. 12, 2024 07:38. pep@donga.com.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas, which began on October 7, 2023, will reach its 100th day on Saturday. Israel’s offensives, backed by its superior military capacity, have resulted in a rising death toll in Gaza, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis for survivors.



International pressure on Israel to halt the bloodshed and alleviate suffering in Gaza has led to the withdrawal of Israeli ground troops from some regions of Gaza City. However, a more targeted campaign has not prevented a continuous increase in Palestinian civilian casualties. Most of the deceased Israelis are also civilians, and more than 100 people are still held hostage by Hamas. As the war continues, civilian casualties on both sides are growing like a snowball.



According to the Gaza Health Ministry, over 23,200 people have lost their lives in Gaza since the start of the war, representing approximately one percent of the population (approximately 2.27 million). Alarmingly, 70 percent of these casualties were women and children.



The United Nations reports that at least 500,000 people in Gaza are facing starvation. In northern Gaza, where Israel’s devastating attacks have been concentrated, more than 80 percent of buildings have been destroyed.



Gaza residents are desperately seeking necessities. On Monday, dozens of residents surrounded two relief aid trucks in need of essential supplies. The Associated Press reported that this incident was just one of several similar events, highlighting the challenges of delivering humanitarian assistance to the heavily bombarded roads in northern Gaza.



Israel has not only targeted Hamas but has also expressed intentions to confront Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant introduced the “four corners” plan, indicating a broader engagement beyond Hamas, focusing on the entire “axis.”



