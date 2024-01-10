Legislative stalemate threatens public welfare. January. 10, 2024 07:58. by Jun-Il Kim jikim@donga.com.

The legislative efforts of the National Assembly have encountered a setback, particularly in the passage of bills integral to the nation’s economy and people's livelihoods. Notably, the proposed legislation seeking a two-year postponement of the enforcement of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act for small-scale enterprises employing fewer than 50 individuals has met an impasse. The failure of this bill is poised to introduce disarray within industrial sites. Furthermore, the imposition of a mandatory residency requirement on homebuyers, affecting a substantial 47,500 households, remains in force, precipitating turmoil in the housing market. The non-approval of these crucial bills threatens to intensify societal disarray by perpetuating a legal void.



Despite a comprehensive processing of approximately 100 bills by both ruling and opposition parties during the plenary session, a conspicuous omission includes pivotal legislation intricately tied to the people's livelihood. The proposed postponement of the Serious Accident Punishment Act application to businesses with less than 50 employees, scheduled to become effective on January 27, has been stymied. The People Power Party has attributed the delay in negotiations to the Democratic Party, despite proactive measures proposed by the ruling party to support vulnerable businesses. Conversely, the Democratic Party contends that the ruling party has failed to devise genuinely beneficial measures, let alone secure an official government apology.



Moreover, the amendment to the Housing Act, advocating the elimination of the mandatory two-year residence clause for apartment buyers, has not progressed beyond the National Assembly’s Land and Transportation Committee. While the ruling party advocates swift passage to avert turmoil in the housing market, the Democratic Party, adopting a cautious stance, expresses concerns that such a removal may fuel speculative activities in the housing market. Consequently, individuals who acquired apartments after February 19, 2021, find themselves in precarious positions, compelled to either settle the balance by putting the apartment for a long-term lease or face penalties of either a fine of less than 10 million won or imprisonment for less than one year, should they attempt resale. The housing market is already marred by illicit practices, with financially strapped homeowners offering apartments for meager monthly leases in exchange for registering themselves as occupants on paper.



The amended Distribution Industry Development Act, permitting supermarkets to conduct early morning deliveries, and the revised Medical Act on remote treatment are also stagnated. Critics condemn both ruling and opposition parties for neglecting their duty to advance imperative bills crucial to public welfare, a negligence exacerbated by political discord and a preoccupation with political gains in anticipation of the impending general election only a few months away.



한국어