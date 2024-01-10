Son-Hyun couple donates 150k won for pediatric patients and single-mother families. January. 10, 2024 07:57. leemail@donga.com.

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin have donated 150 million won to pediatric patients and single-mother families.



According to MS Team Entertainment on Tuesday, the Korean star couple donated 150 million won to Asan Medical Center in Seoul and Jusarang Community Baby Box late last year. The donations will be used to support treatment costs for needy children and adolescents through Asan Medical Center in Seoul. They will also be used as funds for single-mother families and teenagers seeking to start new lives.



In 2022, the couple donated 200 million won to residents affected by the massive forest fires on the East Coast. Also, in 2020, Son donated 100 million won to the Daegu Community Chest of Korea for vulnerable groups and medical staff suffering from the aftermath of the pandemic. “I hope this will be a gift that will warm the hearts of children looking for a helping hand,” said Son.



