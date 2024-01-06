US validates N. Korean SRBM usage in Russian assault on Ukraine. January. 06, 2024 07:46. weappon@donga.com.

The White House declared that Russia utilized North Korea's short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) with a 900-km firing range on Thursday in its attacks on the Ukrainian front. This declaration not only directly confirmed concerns about Russia's deployment of North Korean SRBMs but also vividly demonstrated, through practical combat, North Korea's strategic nuclear warhead missile capabilities, igniting serious repercussions.



John Kirby, NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications, stated that sources indicate North Korea recently provided Russia with ballistic missile launchers and several ballistic missiles. He mentioned that at least one missile was launched on December 30, 2023, followed by several more on January 2, 2024. In exchange for these missiles, which have an approximate firing range of 900 kilometers, North Korea appears to be seeking military assistance from Russia, including fighter aircraft, surface-to-air missiles, armored vehicles, ballistic missile production equipment or materials, and other advanced technologies. North Korea independently developed its short-range ballistic missiles, modeling them after Russia's Iskander missiles and the U.S. ATACMS.



Mr. Kirby condemned Russia's acquisition of missiles from North Korea, citing a direct breach of UN Security Council resolutions, emphasizing that the U.S., in collaboration with South Korea and Japan, is actively pursuing sanctions against these actions. U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield highlighted that these violations will be addressed during the UN Security Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday.



한국어